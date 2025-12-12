© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In New York for Heisman ceremony, Mendoza recalls previous trip to Big Apple

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:22 PM EST
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza talks with reporters in New York a day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Alexandra Halm
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza talks with reporters in New York a day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza was in New York on Friday for Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Mendoza is favored to win, and his family is with him.

"I mean, it really doesn't feel real," Mendoza said Friday afternoon. "I know it's cliche to say that, but it is such a special family. I think it's such a special moment for everybody that has been supporting me and embraced me before anybody knew my name."

Mendoza said he has been to New York before.

“I actually have," he said. "I went when I was 13 years old with my younger brother and my grandfather, we went. We went to go see the Macy's (Thanksgiving) Day Parade. We got to see the Jersey Boys (show) the night before.”

Mendoza said it was a late night, they overslept and missed the parade.

If everything goes as planned Saturday night, IU will have its first Heisman winner.
Tags
News Featured
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
See stories by Alexandra Halm

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.