In New York for Heisman ceremony, Mendoza recalls previous trip to Big Apple

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza was in New York on Friday for Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Mendoza is favored to win, and his family is with him.

"I mean, it really doesn't feel real," Mendoza said Friday afternoon. "I know it's cliche to say that, but it is such a special family. I think it's such a special moment for everybody that has been supporting me and embraced me before anybody knew my name."

Mendoza said he has been to New York before.

“I actually have," he said. "I went when I was 13 years old with my younger brother and my grandfather, we went. We went to go see the Macy's (Thanksgiving) Day Parade. We got to see the Jersey Boys (show) the night before.”

Mendoza said it was a late night, they overslept and missed the parade.

If everything goes as planned Saturday night, IU will have its first Heisman winner.