Temperatures to start rising Monday after weekend snowstorm

WFIU | By George Hale
Published December 14, 2025 at 11:57 PM EST
Heavy snow caused delays on campus and in Bloomington over the weekend.
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Heavy snow caused delays on campus and in Bloomington over the weekend.

Weather in the Bloomington area is expected to moderate Monday after the weekend's subzero temperatures and snowfall.

Forecasters expect highs of around 25-30 degrees after overnight lows dip down to 0 degrees or below.

Read more: How much snow did we get Saturday?

"At least up here in Indianapolis, where we have records back to 1871, we tied the record low this morning at -4," Alexander McGinnis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office, said Sunday.

McGinnis said that the relatively higher temperatures will follow extremely low wind chills in the morning.

"We are expecting wind chills to drop yet again early Monday to the -5 to -10 degree range in the Bloomington area, and maybe even as low as -15 across more northern portions of Indiana," he said.

On Tuesday, McGinnis expects highs in the upper 30s for the Bloomington area, and on Wednesday, in the mid-40s, which is above normal.

George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.