FBI claims it countered an "ISIS-related plot" last year

The FBI helped an Indiana police agency disrupt an “ISIS-inspired plot” targeting a central Indiana high school in 2025, according to a report released by the agency on Monday.

Officials with the FBI are providing few other details on the event. The date of the would-be attack, name of the school, and its location are still unknown.

In a written statement, FBI spokesperson Chris Bavender said no charges were filed by the Department of Justice because the individual is a juvenile.

“Because the juvenile had immediate access to firearms in the home, FBI Indianapolis worked closely with the school and our local law enforcement partner to remove all firearms from the house,” Bavender said. “The student was also expelled from school.”

Bavender said no other details are being released about the event currently.

While the arrest of a Mooresville High School senior who was accused of planning a mass shooting in February drew extensive media attention, the details of the case don’t match up to the incident in the report.

The report also mentions the FBI Indianapolis Field Office’s involvement in mitigating domestic terrorism threats involving elected officials, racially motivated violence, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minors, and interstate extremist activity.