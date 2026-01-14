Lee Williams, founder of Lotus music festival, has died

Lee Williams, the founding director of the Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, has died after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Williams began his career in the local music scene booking shows at Second Story and Jake’s, both now closed, in the 1980s and ’90s.

“He was a very adventurous spirit, and just a lot of fun. I mean, he was a guy that was really fun to be around. Always pretty much always upbeat and cheerful and really funny,” said Andy Graham, Williams’ college roommate and lifelong friend.

“You would've liked him a lot. I mean, everybody did. Everybody loved Lee.”

Graham said that Williams’ legacy would continue through the Lotus festival, which he founded in 1994 and retired as its director in 2017.

Williams is survived by Carol Simmons, his wife of 40 years.

Memorial plans have not yet been announced.