© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bills would delay harmful impact on state’s hemp industry

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published January 16, 2026 at 1:34 PM EST
Delta 8 edibles and vape cartridges derived from hemp.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Delta 8 edibles and vape cartridges derived from hemp.

Bills introduced in both the Senate and House could delay harmful impacts to the state’s hemp industry.

Senators Klobuchar (D-MN), Merkley (D-OR), and Paul (R-KY) filed a bill in the House today that would delay implementation of a new federal law significantly restricting hemp products.

Indiana Congressman Jim Baird introduced a similar bill earlier this week in the Senate.

In November of last year, the bill that reopened the federal government also closed a legal loophole allowing intoxicating hemp products, a $1 billion industry in Indiana.

Baird’s Hemp Planting Predictability Act would provide a two-year delay on implementation of a strict definition of hemp, with a start date of November 2028.

“Planting and growing crops requires planning well in advance,” Baird said in a press release. “Congress should not have passed such a sweeping policy change that upends a growing industry. Instead, Congress should have given farmers more time, creating a more stable environment for farmers to modify their future planting decisions.”

Fifteen other members of Congress signed on as co-authors to the bill.

Justin Swanson, President of the Midwest Hemp Council, said the extension could open the door to less harsh regulations on the industry.

“It gives certainty to farmers to plant this year, to continue to build the marketplace in that sense, and then also gives Congress more time to work with the industry and other stakeholders to develop sensible regulations,” he said.

Supporters of the bill hope to attach it to a larger piece of legislation and pass it within a few weeks.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.