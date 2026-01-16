© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City, police prep for onslaught to watch IU in national title game

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington police will increase staffing before, during and after the game.

The City of Bloomington and the Bloomington Police Department are gearing up for Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship.

The city expects to eventually close Kirkwood Avenue to vehicular traffic, with no parking on the 400 and 500 blocks all day.

The 100 block of Dunn Street will also be closed to parking.

Desiree Demolina, communications director for the mayor’s office, said several agencies in city government are coordinating with local businesses and IU.

Demolina said police will have more staffing before, during and after the game.

“This is community-centered policing in action—officers out in the same spaces as everyone else, available for questions or assistance, and focused on awareness, calm, and care, while the city celebrates together,” Demolina said.

The city also advises visitors to dress warmly and prepare for long outdoor waits as downtown businesses will likely be busy. The National Weather Service predicts single-digit temperatures Monday night, with wind around 5 miles an hour.
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.