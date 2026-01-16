City, police prep for onslaught to watch IU in national title game

The City of Bloomington and the Bloomington Police Department are gearing up for Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship.

The city expects to eventually close Kirkwood Avenue to vehicular traffic, with no parking on the 400 and 500 blocks all day.

The 100 block of Dunn Street will also be closed to parking.

Desiree Demolina, communications director for the mayor’s office, said several agencies in city government are coordinating with local businesses and IU.

Demolina said police will have more staffing before, during and after the game.

“This is community-centered policing in action—officers out in the same spaces as everyone else, available for questions or assistance, and focused on awareness, calm, and care, while the city celebrates together,” Demolina said.

The city also advises visitors to dress warmly and prepare for long outdoor waits as downtown businesses will likely be busy. The National Weather Service predicts single-digit temperatures Monday night, with wind around 5 miles an hour.