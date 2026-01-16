Fans celebrate IU football by wearing red, but local businesses seeing green

Indiana University’s successful football team is good for business.

As the Hoosiers head to Miami for the College Football Playoff National Championship, anticipation builds in Bloomington. Residents, fans and students hope for a win to cap off a legendary football season, and local businesses will welcome them with open arms one more time.

“All of the businesses on Kirkwood have seen a bump from that, and are incredibly grateful for what this team, this administration, this coaching staff, have been able to bring to Bloomington,” said Matt Englert, marketing manager and director of brand development at The Upstairs Pub.

It’s not clear about how much Bloomington businesses stand to make from this football season or the championship game. But Christopher Emge, Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce senior director of government and community relations, said the impact is priceless.

“We have not had this before,” Emge said. “I haven't even heard a number on it.”

Emge says more people have been paying more food, beverage, and innkeeper taxes in Bloomington. Businesses report customers are sticking around longer too, sometimes the entire weekend instead of a quick gameday visit. Plus, Emge said national press is huge for recruiting and retaining talent in Bloomington.

After the game Monday, Emge said he’s hoping to see that buzz ripple into the future.

“We're not just a college town,” Emge said. “We're not just a footnote. We are a destination city.”

Business owners expect packed houses

The Upstairs Pub is opening early Monday at 11 a.m. with music, commemorative posters, and drink specials.

As the official home of the Bison Mafia , Upstairs will also give out special T-shirts for the early birds. It’s another high-demand venture for the pub that honors the new bison mascot , in partnership with Homefield and IU Athletics.

Ethan Sandweiss / WFIU/WTIU News The Upstairs Pub saw lines out the door in anticipation of the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2025. The Hoosiers beat Oregon 56-22.

Lines formed out to the door for last Friday night’s Peach Bowl game, and the pub expects the same for the championship.

“Folks were ready to go game one coming into this year, and then just week after week after week, it just built and built and built,” Englert said.

On Monday, it’s first come, first served, he said, with no reservations. Englert said the pub wants to reward customers who show up early for spots and giveaway items.

“Our biggest thing on our game days is, we try to provide moments and memories,” Englert said.

It's not just students driving up revenue. The cream-and-crimson hype is stretching beyond Kirkwood Avenue.

Lisa Wilson Heartwork Brewery patrons cheer at an Indiana University football watch party.

“We are within sight of Memorial Stadium,” said Aubrey Williams, Heartwork Brewery cofounder. “It's a fantastic energy to be able to see those fireworks every time the Hoosiers score straight from our patio.”

Affectionately called a townie bar, Heartwork Brewery opened two years ago — just as Cignetti took the helm.

Williams said game day brings a lot of foot traffic, and they’ve been getting even more during the playoffs.

“Our bowl watch parties have been packed, every seat in the house,” Williams said. “I'm not gonna lie, I got folding chairs out of my parents' basement to make sure that we could accommodate all of our guests.”

Like Upstairs, Heartwork will open earlier than usual for its championship watch party. It’s also opening its pizza service.

“One of the things I love about our watch parties is just the cross section of Bloomington that you really get,” Williams said. “We expect every chair to be full, just like it's been. And we want people to come here to cheer on the Hoosiers.”