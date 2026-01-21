GoFundMe to benefit Bloomington teen injured in house fire

A family member has set up a GoFundMe for a Bloomington teen burned in a house fire that claimed two lives.

Police responded to the fire at the 3800 block of East Anderson Road on Sunday. They found a car crashed into the attached garage, which was actively on fire.

Mary Blake, the 74-year-old woman who owned the home, died in the fire as did Kristine Rowan, a 33-year-old woman with cerebral palsy. Rowan lived there with her mother, Paula Anderson, and teenage sister, Gabby. Paula worked as a caretaker for Blake.

Both Paula and Gabby are suffering from severe burns. The GoFundMe started by Gabby’s aunt will go to pay for her medical bills, housing and other support.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they suspect it was set intentionally. They took a person of interest into custody who is also being treated for burns.

Monroe County Coroner, Jeff Hall, says his office has completed the autopsies for Blake and Rowan, but the reports have not yet been released.