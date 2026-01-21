© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GoFundMe to benefit Bloomington teen injured in house fire

WFIU | By Rebecca Thiele
Published January 21, 2026 at 2:30 PM EST
Gabby is a White teenager with long, black hair with blunt bangs in a gray tank top. Paula is a White woman with long, brown hair and thin-rimmed, rectangular glasses in a long-sleeve, red shirt. A Christmas tree is in the background.
Paula Anderson
/
Facebook
Paula Anderson (right) stands next to her daughter Gabby. Paula's daughter Kristine Rowan lost her life in the fire. Paula, Gabby and one other resident of the home were injured.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe for a Bloomington teen burned in a house fire that claimed two lives.

Police responded to the fire at the 3800 block of East Anderson Road on Sunday. They found a car crashed into the attached garage, which was actively on fire.

Mary Blake, the 74-year-old woman who owned the home, died in the fire as did Kristine Rowan, a 33-year-old woman with cerebral palsy. Rowan lived there with her mother, Paula Anderson, and teenage sister, Gabby. Paula worked as a caretaker for Blake.

Both Paula and Gabby are suffering from severe burns. The GoFundMe started by Gabby’s aunt will go to pay for her medical bills, housing and other support.

Read more: 2 dead, 3 hurt, including 'person of interest,' in Bloomington fire

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they suspect it was set intentionally. They took a person of interest into custody who is also being treated for burns.

Monroe County Coroner, Jeff Hall, says his office has completed the autopsies for Blake and Rowan, but the reports have not yet been released.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.