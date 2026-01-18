2 dead, 3 hurt including 'person of interest' after Bloomington fire

Two people died and three others suffered injuries over the weekend in a house fire that authorities are investigating as an arson.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a “person of interest” was in custody and that charges are pending. That person and two others received treatment at IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being transferred to Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Monroe County dispatchers began receiving 911 calls before dawn Sunday reporting a possible house fire on the 3800 block of East Anderson Road, with occupants potentially trapped inside.

The statement said that arriving officers found a vehicle crashed into an attached garage, which was actively on fire.

Deputies found two deceased individuals at the scene as well as a third person who suffered serious burns, according to the sheriff’s office. A fourth person, who was also injured, spoke to officers. Both were being treated in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the fourth person, deputies said they began searching for the person suspected of starting the fire, who they found in a wooded area an hour later, after receiving assistance from local and state police.

“This incident remains an active investigation,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with the survivors and families affected by this tragic event.”

The Monroe Co. Coroner Jeff Hall declined to identify anyone involved but confirmed two deaths. He said autopsies were pending.

“Names of the decedents will be released at a later time once all parties have been properly notified,” Hall said.

The Bloomington Police Dept. and Indiana State Police didn’t immediately respond to inquiries over the weekend.

