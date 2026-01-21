© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
IU announces details on plans for celebration of national title

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News

Despite chilly January temps, officials with IU Athletics expect a massive turnout for Saturday’s National Championship celebration at Memorial Stadium.

The event is free and unticketed.

“We think we're going to have well more than 30,000 people come out there,” said Jeremy Gray, senior associate athletic director at IU. “I think there's a possibility we fill the stadium.”

Gray said IU Athletics is keeping an eye on the weather, with a possibility of snow showers Saturday and temperatures expected to hover around 10 degrees.

“We will press a common sense button if we're getting 10 inches of snow,” Gray said. “If it's super dangerous to be outside, we'll move the proceedings inside, but if it's just cold and a little bit of snow, we'll have it outside.”

Parking lots around the stadium open at 10 a.m. , and fans will walk to Hep’s Rock outside the stadium at noon.

Gray said the main program, which runs from 1 to 1:30 p.m., will include trophy presentations, pyrotechnics, and speeches from coaches and players.

The event will be broadcast live on the Big Ten network.

The team isn’t just being celebrated in the stadium. Upland Brewing Company announced it is providing Coach Curt Cignetti with a lifetime supply of beer after he shouted out the Bloomington brewer in a post-game press conference.
