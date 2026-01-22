© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Winter storm watch in effect ahead of up to 7 inches of snow

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
National Weather Service Indianapolis Office

South Central Indiana will be under a winter storm watch this weekend as a massive storm is set to cover much of the country.

The National Weather Service is forecasting at least two to four inches of snow from Saturday morning through Sunday evening, with totals of up to seven inches possible.

NWS meteorologist David Beachler said while the snowfall could be significant, a big concern is subzero wind chill temperatures Friday leading to frostbite.

“If you are going to be walking outside, make sure that you limit the amount of time that you're outdoors and your exposure to the elements, and if you are, make sure you cover yourself up as best you can,” Beachler said.

Beachler said that as additional snowfall models come in, the winter storm watch may be bumped up to a warning. Warnings occur when at least five inches of snowfall is expected.

Indiana residents are advised to stay off roads if possible, and to drive with extreme caution and with a winter storm kit.

Items to include in winter storm kits include gloves, extra water and food, and blankets. It’s also advised to fill your car with gas ahead of the storm.
