© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storm watch takes effect Saturday morning

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:55 AM EST
Stay tuned this week for updates to this weekend's forecast when at least light to moderate snowfall is possible across central Indiana...especially near and south of the I-70 corridor.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Stay tuned this week for updates to this weekend's forecast when at least light to moderate snowfall is possible... especially near and south of the I-70 corridor.

Heavy snow between 4 and 7 inches are possible Saturday through Sunday evening for parts of central and southern Indiana.

National Weather Service forecasters have issued a winter storm watch to take effect Saturday morning due to the possibility of difficult travel conditions.

An arctic cold front is sweeping though the state tonight bringing wind chills to the negative single digits Friday into Saturday.

We'll report any delays and closings submissions to our newsroom here.
Tags
News Featured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.