Winter storm watch takes effect Saturday morning
Heavy snow between 4 and 7 inches are possible Saturday through Sunday evening for parts of central and southern Indiana.
National Weather Service forecasters have issued a winter storm watch to take effect Saturday morning due to the possibility of difficult travel conditions.
An arctic cold front is sweeping though the state tonight bringing wind chills to the negative single digits Friday into Saturday.
We'll report any delays and closings submissions to our newsroom here.