© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana’s CFP victory over Miami averages 33.9 million viewers, most-watched game in 11 years

WFIU | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:37 PM EST
Indiana holds the trophy after their win against Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP Photo
Indiana holds the trophy after their win against Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Top-seeded Indiana’s victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night was the most watched college football game in 11 years.

The Hoosiers’ 27-21 victory over the 10th seeded Hurricanes for their first football national title averaged 30.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It also is the second-most watched CFP title game and cable telecast on record. Ohio State’s win over Oregon in January 2015, still has the record at 33.9 million.

According to ESPN, it was the most-viewed, non-NFL sports telecast since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland. It is the fourth-most watched college football game in the last 30 years and the eighth-most watched ESPN production since the network started in 1979.

“Monday night’s record-setting National Championship game was the exclamation point on the most exciting College Football Playoff to date – and a fitting final chapter for ESPN’s highly successful 2025-26 college football season,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro told The Associated Press. “We are grateful to our CFP partners for their collaboration as this preeminent sports event continues to reach new audiences and fan bases each year.”

ESPN had its highest-viewed event on Sunday when the Houston Texans-New England Patriots NFL playoff game averaged 37.97 million.

Monday night’s audience peaked at 33.2 million viewers in the first half.

The 11 College Football Playoff games averaged 16.3 million viewers in its second year of the 12-team format.

According to Nielsen, Indiana averaged 8.44 million viewers for its 16 games (the regular season, Big Ten championship game and three CFP games). The Hoosiers averaged 2.70 million for its 12 regular-season games.
Tags
News Featured
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.