Section of College Avenue closing two weeks for construction

A portion of College Avenue south of Third Street will be closing Monday for two weeks for the construction of a sky bridge for the Bloomington Convention Center.

The closure will begin around 10 a.m. after the morning rush. The street and sidewalk will be closed.

Traffic will be rerouted from Third Street to Rogers Street and back to College Avenue on Second Street. Pedestrians will head east down Walnut Street and then back via Second.

College Avenue will reopen a single lane of traffic and a bike lane on February 13 through late June. After that, both lanes will be open.