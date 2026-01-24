Hoosier Nation turns out to celebrate historic championship

In 13-degree temperatures and light flurries drifting over Memorial Stadium, Hoosier fans bundled up Saturday afternoon to celebrate Indiana’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Despite the bitter cold, lines formed early as fans wrapped in scarves, gloves, and crimson layers waited to be part of a historic moment for the program.

Before the formal program, fans were treated to a full slate of pre-event entertainment. The Marching Hundred, IU Cheerleaders, Red Steppers, and DJ Iman Tucker kept the crowd energized, while a videoboard pre-show highlighted memorable moments from Indiana’s historic 2025 season.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day came at noon, when head coach Curt Cignetti and his team made “The Walk,” passing through fans at its traditional route between Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium. Cheers erupted as players and staff made their way into the stadium.

Inside the gates, fans received a commemorative College Football Playoff National Champions rally towel — the final planned towel giveaway of the championship season.

The official celebration featured multiple trophy presentations, with the CFP National Championship trophy taking center stage. The American Football Coaches Association and the National Football Foundation also presented the MacArthur Bowl, recognizing Indiana as the nation’s top team.

“You're only the 25th team in 67 years to ever claim a MacArthur Bowl, and your name will be etched on this trophy, immortalized forever alongside the greatest teams in history,” said Jason Hanold of the National Football Foundation.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson reflected on the moment the program’s historic run began, sharing a story that drew laughter and applause from the crowd.

“I called Curt Cignetti on the phone and said, ‘You’re going to be the next head football coach at Indiana University, and we’re going to shock the world,’” Dolson said. “And there was a pause, and he said, ‘You’re blankety blank right, we are going to, Scott. Let’s go.”

During the program, Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was met with boos she was introduced. Whitten has faced criticism throughout her tenure at IU, including votes of no confidence.

Whitten said in her speech to the team, “You guys are amazing, you are smart, and you're strong, and you're fast, and you're tough, but most importantly, you showed the country that to win a national championship, you have to be a team, and that's what you all were, a team."

Indiana native John Mellencamp joined in the celebration at Memorial Stadium. He sang his hit “Hurts So Good” and several players grabbed a mic and sang along.

Another highlight came with the presentation of Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy by the Heisman Trust, drawing one of the loudest reactions of the afternoon.

Mendoza joined head coach Curt Cignetti and several players in addressing the crowd, thanking fans for their support throughout the season and during the playoff run.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Hoosier Nation,” Mendoza said. “Playing in front of you guys has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti accepted the American Football Coaches Association Trophy in recognition of the team’s perfect season. It’s been awarded to the number one team in the US LBM Coaches Poll since 1986.

“I guess we need a new Trophy case,” Cignetti said.