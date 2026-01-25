Prisoner dies in Terre Haute federal penitentiary

A prisoner at the U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute died late Friday, officials said.

Prison staff found Gary Ray Crowell, 66, unresponsive shortly after 9 p.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement Saturday.

Employees performed life-saving measures until emergency medical services transported Crowell to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

“No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured and at no time was the public in danger,” according to the statement.

Crowell had been serving a life sentence since 2018 for kidnapping.

A spokesperson for the FBI, which investigates deaths in federal prisons, didn’t immediately respond to a message over the weekend.