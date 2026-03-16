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IU's Dolson wins award as top athletics director

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
IU athletics director Scott Dolson, right, with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on the sideline at an IU football game last season.
WFIU/WTIU News
IU athletics director Scott Dolson, right, with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on the sideline at an IU football game last season.

Indiana University’s Scott Dolson was chosen as Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Dolson is the first person from IU to win the award.

Dolson has led the department during massive changes in college sports regarding player compensation. During that time, IU football ascended from mediocrity and often worse to a 16-0 record and the national championship last season.

Dolson is in his sixth season as Director of Athletics. He was deputy director and chief operating officer for the previous 11 years.

He’s a former student manager for the men’s basketball team.
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