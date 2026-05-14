County health department reports suspected case of meningococcal disease at South High School

An alert from the Monroe County Health Department reports a suspected case of meningococcal disease occurred at Bloomington High School South. The alert was sent to parents today.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that can infect blood and meninges, the three membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of reported cases in the United States has spiked since 2021, with 503 confirmed and probable cases reported in 2024. That’s the largest number of reported cases since 2013.

To become infected, people must have direct contact with the infected person’s saliva within seven days prior to the onset of illness. One cannot contract the disease through casual contact or being in the same room as the infected person.

According to the county health alert, the case is “under medical supervision and can no longer spread the disease.” The department is in the process of identifying and contacting the individuals who were in close contact with the case.

Contacts include those living in the same household as the infected person, those who have kissed them on the mouth and those who have items that have come into contact with the person’s saliva, such as using the same water bottle or utensils.

“For all other persons, including those who had casual contact as would occur in most school related activities, the risk of infection is very low,” the alert said. “Preventative antibiotics are not recommended for casual contacts of infected persons.”

The alert encourages parents to look out for symptoms of the disease, including sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion and potentially a rash.