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DNR recovers body of Fortville man from White River

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Above: The White River near Shoals in March after heavy rain.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body of 82-year-old James Petty Monday, one week after he died in a flood.

Petty and his truck were swept off the road near Shoals last week, after heavy rainfall swelled the White River. Another passenger managed to call 9-1-1 and escape through the window before Petty submerged.

Officers said Friday the search was delayed by fast currents and high water.

But about 1:45 Monday afternoon, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it retrieved both Petty and his truck from under 20 feet of water.

He is now the fourth confirmed victim of March flooding in Southern Indiana. Officer Joe Haywood of the DNR confirmed Petty was the last active search since the flood, but conservation officers are continuing to rescue some people stranded by water.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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