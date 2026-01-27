Cold weather slows snow removal in Monroe County

Below freezing temperatures and snow from the weekend’s winter storm are impacting road conditions across the county.

County Highway Director Lisa Ridge said crews have been on the roads since 5 p.m. Saturday and will continue plowing throughout the week.

“With the colder temperatures, we don't expect to see much thawing,” Ridge said. “I don't think we’ll see higher temperatures until the first of next week, so we will just do our best to keep plowing.”

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Feb. 3, with windchills dropping well below zero overnight. Ridge said extreme cold limits how effective road treatment like salt can be.

“The materials don't help when it's that cold, but we put it down as needed,” Ridge said.

Crews are using a salt-and-sand mixture and prioritizing main roads before moving into subdivisions. As of 7 a.m. today, the county was moved from a red to orange travel warning, meaning non-essential vehicles can be on the roads.

“A lot of most of the roads still have some snow patch, frozen material, frozen snow on them,” Ridge said. “If you just drive with caution and allow yourself time to get to your destination, I don't foresee that you would have any issues.”

Ridge said approximately 40 trucks are currently deployed across Monroe County’s more than 700 miles of county roads. Ridge said the storm will cost the county around $80,000.

Crews have faced challenges such as frozen fuel pumps, truck breakdowns, and limited visibility while plowing, according to Ridge.

“It's hard for the drivers,” Ridge said. “They couldn't even see the road, especially at nighttime. So, we try to use caution on that too, because we want our drivers safe, and we want them to get home to their families.”

The county does not plow private lanes, but officials say residents can request a list of private contractors. Highway officials say their main priority remains keeping drivers safe while reopening roads as quickly as possible.

In Bloomington, several bus routes have been affected by road conditions. One bus became stuck earlier today on East Third Street near its intersection with Dunn and required a tow. The Bloomington Street Division did not respond to a request for comment.

