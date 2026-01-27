© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
FBI searched two IU biology labs in December

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:22 PM EST
Screenshot
Ellen Sanderson
/
WFIU
Above: IU Bloomington campus. FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender declined to share more information.

The FBI searched two labs in the Indiana University biology department last month. One of them employed a Chinese researcher who faces smuggling charges for bringing plasmid DNA from E. coli into the country. 

FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender declined to share more information, saying the bureau does not comment on ongoing investigations. 

The laboratories belong to professors Roger Innes and Xindan Wang, both microbiologists who work with bacteria. 

Read more: Newly unsealed warrant shows search of fired IU professor's homes part of federal funding fraud investigation

Innes employed postdoctoral fellow Youhuang Xiang, who the FBI arrested in November. 

DNA of E. coli plasmids is generally harmless and commonly researched in labs. One biology graduate student knowledgeable of the searches said that they often send and receive plasmids from out of the country. 

But FBI Director Kash Patel accused Xiang in December of scheming to skirt US laws and possibly threaten the US food supply.  

Both the FBI search and Xiang’s arrest came after Innes testified on behalf of another Chinese researcher at the University of Michigan accused of smuggling a fungus into the country. In that case, he said the researcher violated US laws but that the fungal strains in her luggage were not harmful to crops. 

In its criminal complaint against Xiang, the FBI said it decided to investigate him after the Michigan case. 

IU declined an interview request, but spokesperson Mark Bode said in a statement that IU expects faculty and staff to follow the law. 

“We have no tolerance for conduct that violates IU policy or state and federal law and remain committed to cooperating with state and federal authorities,” he wrote. 
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.