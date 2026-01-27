© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
HVAC companies starting to feel the heat as single-digit temps continue

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:33 PM EST
Furnaces used for training purposes at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
Clayton Baumgarth - WFIU/WTIU News
Furnaces used for training purposes at Ivy Tech Bloomington.

HVAC repair companies are starting to feel the heat as single-digit temperatures are forecast to continue through the week. 

Brian Ault is the head of operations at All Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, and Plumbing in Ellettsville. He said calls have poured in because of the recent weather. 

“It's definitely been chaotic, cold, tough for us to get to customers,” he said. “Roads have been horrible, and in addition to that, some customers have not had the ability to get out and even plow their driveways making it even a little bit more difficult to … service those customers.” 

A spokesman from another HVAC repair company, Blue Fox Heating and Cooling, said they were so busy no one had time to talk with a reporter.

One of the most common issues heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairmen have seen is snow blocking the flues of furnaces, preventing them from taking air in and out of the system. This can lead to furnaces operating poorly.

The snow caused difficulty for Ault’s place of business early on. 

“It was definitely a big one, tough to work in,” he said. “We had to dig our way in and out of our shop first before we could get out and even service some customers.” 

Ault said the best way to be prepared for harsh winter weather such as this is regular, preventative maintenance throughout the year and changing air filters when needed. 
Tags
News Featured
