IU opens Big Ten football schedule at home against Northwestern

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:41 PM EST
IU receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a touchdown pass during the Hoosiers' victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Kevin Terrell / College Football Playoff
IU receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a touchdown pass during the Hoosiers' victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

What was once just a blip on the local sports radar — release of IU's football schedule — became more interesting Tuesday with the team entering the 2026 season as defending national champions.

The Hoosiers already knew the dates and opponents for their non-conference games and which Big Ten teams they would play at home and on the road.

They did not know the dates of their conference games with the exception of a home game Oct. 17 against Ohio State in a rematch of the Big Ten Championship.

A week later, IU faces Michigan on the road.

The Hoosiers have eight home games and four road games.

They face Southern California for the first time since 1981, when they lost 21-0 to the Trojans. The USC game is Nov. 14 at Memorial Stadium.

A week later, IU has its longest road trip, to Seattle for a game against Washington.

The full schedule:

  • Sept. 5 North Texas
  • Sept. 12 Howard
  • Sept. 19 Western Kentucky
  • Sept. 26 Northwestern
  • Oct. 3 at Rutgers
  • Oct. 10 at Nebraska
  • Oct. 17 Ohio State
  • Oct. 24 at Michigan
  • Oct. 31 Minnesota
  • Nov. 7 Bye
  • Nov. 14 Southern California
  • Nov. 21 at Washington
  • Nov. 28 Purdue
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.