Data center critics speak out at Indy environmental committee meeting

Dozens turned out Wednesday at a meeting of the city of Indianapolis’ Environmental Sustainability Committee to protest data centers entering the state.

The public discussion focused on data centers, featuring presentations from experts about potential impacts data centers would have on Indiana’s electrical grid and environment.

“We want to make sure that everything is explored whether it's a pause in data center construction or removing discretionary economic incentives, or anything else that we can think of,” said Rebecca TeKolste, Climate and Energy Senior Advisor for the Hoosier Environmental Council.

The Hoosier Environmental Council emphasized four aspects of data centers: community impact, and how much energy, water, and land a proposed project would use.

When the meeting opened for public comment, there were calls for stronger state regulations or even a moratorium on data center developments.

“I look to this council and the full council of this city to go to the state and demand development standards, building standards and zoning standards for any data center, regardless of where they are,” said a resident identified only as Eddie H.

“This is like a cancer that's spreading through the body and it needs to be cut out,” said Samantha Elba, another resident.

According to a report from Citizen Action Coalition, Indiana has nearly 30 data centers either proposed or under construction.