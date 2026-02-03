Celebrate Valentine’s Day at these scenic, low-cost area spots

Celebrations and date nights for the Valentine’s Day holiday can rack up hefty price tags, and the holiday often comes with the pressure of finding the “perfect” activity.



But the Bloomington area offers plenty of scenic and low-cost spots to celebrate with a loved one on Feb. 14. Here are a few options:

Griffy Lake

Griffy Lake is only a ten-minute drive from the Sample Gates and is free to access.



If weather allows, there is a range of trails for a walk near the lake and spots to sit by the shore. The lake is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., allowing plenty of time for a post-dinner stroll or morning walk.



Julie Ramey, the community relations manager for the City of of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department, said winter at Griffy Lake brings a unique and peaceful experience.



“The thing that most profoundly impacts me is the quiet, so quiet where you can almost hear the snow falling,” she said.



While the South Shore trail is suitable for hiking enthusiasts interested in a wide range of views, the Nature trail is also a great way to experience the local ecosystem’s trees, animals, and birds, including great horned owls.



Ramey said wintertime at the lake can make for a memorable adventure and encourages others to visit the hidden gem.



“If you’ve been one of the lucky people to stand on the lakeshore when there’s ice over the lake, sometimes you can hear the ice sing,” she said. “It’s very haunting and very beautiful.”

Eskenazi Museum of Art

Those looking for an indoor date to escape colder weather can visit the Eskenazi Museum of Art for free. The museum offers various exhibitions and art collections from around the world.



Visitors can enjoy art ranging from ancient objects dating back to 30,000 BCE to modern paintings and photographs or take a break in the cafe. Tours are also available for a more specialized experience.

Rose Well House

The Rose Well House is a historic spot near the Indiana Memorial Union, right in the heart of IU’s campus. The house features intricate stained glass and stone architecture from when it was built in 1908 and is surrounded by flowers during warmer seasons.



Couples often come here to follow the long-standing tradition of kissing at midnight inside the structure or even for marriage proposals. According to IU, this tradition has continued into modern day and is now said to bring lifelong romance for the couple.



Taking a stroll around IU’s scenic campus and making a stop in the Rose Well House (whether at midnight or not!) can be a fun, free way to enjoy Bloomington’s history and celebrate love.

Brown County State Park

Brown County State Park is another outdoor spot to visit with scenic views of the local forest that are said to resemble the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Located only a half hour from Bloomington, it is the largest park in Indiana, and its rolling hills were created by glacier movement.



Avid hikers can enjoy trails with a variety of difficulty levels or sign up for a guided hike. There are also lookout areas with places to sit, such as the Fire Tower, for those wanting to take in the scenery or watch the sunrise or sunset.



Entrance fees are only $7 for in-state vehicles, though some amenities will be closed during the winter season.

Kirkwood Avenue

Walking down Kirkwood Avenue is a staple for those living in or visiting Bloomington and features the iconic Sample Gates marking the entrance to the Indiana University campus. The street holds endless restaurants, bars, and shops to explore, but a leisurely stroll still offers plenty of enjoyment.



Murals and historical buildings line the street, like the Buskirk-Chumley Theater that was built in 1922. While the area is often busy, Valentine’s on a Saturday night is likely to draw in a bustling crowd and bring a lot of energy.