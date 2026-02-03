IU denies public records request to release report on Whitten plagiarism allegation

Indiana University denied WFIU/WTIU News’ public records request for a report the university says cleared President Pamela Whitten of plagiarism allegations.

In January, The Chronicle of Higher Education reported on experts who believe Whitten plagiarized parts of her 1996 doctoral dissertation. Some experts recommended correcting the work.

The university says an outside law firm found the plagiarism claims have “no merit.” The university has not provided any more information such as the name of the law firm or the findings of the report.

IU denied WFIU/WTIU’s public records request, claiming the materials are “protected by the attorney-client privilege and work product privilege.”

Indiana University denied the public record request from WFIU/WTIU News on Feb. 24.

