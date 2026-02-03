© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IU denies public records request to release report on Whitten plagiarism allegation

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was accused of plagiarism. The university said a law firm reviewed the accusations.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was accused of plagiarism. The university said a law firm reviewed the accusations.

Indiana University denied WFIU/WTIU News’ public records request for a report the university says cleared President Pamela Whitten of plagiarism allegations.

In January, The Chronicle of Higher Education reported on experts who believe Whitten plagiarized parts of her 1996 doctoral dissertation. Some experts recommended correcting the work.

The university says an outside law firm found the plagiarism claims have “no merit.” The university has not provided any more information such as the name of the law firm or the findings of the report.

IU denied WFIU/WTIU’s public records request, claiming the materials are “protected by the attorney-client privilege and work product privilege.”

Read more: IU President Whitten accused of plagiarized dissertation, IU says there’s ‘no merit’ 

Indiana University denied the public record request from WFIU/WTIU News on Feb. 24.
Indiana University denied the public record request from WFIU/WTIU News on Feb. 24.

Aubrey is our higher education reporter and a Report For America corps member. Contact her at aubmwrig@iu.edu or follow her on X @aubreymwright.
News
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.