Three IU Jacobs School of Music alumni win Grammy awards

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:43 PM EST
A gramophone in the style of the award given at the Grammy Awards.
pixabay.com

Audio engineer Laura Sisk has taken home her sixth Grammy Award for work on Record of the Year winner Luther, by Kendrick Lamar & SZA. Sisk graduated from the Jacobs School in 2010. 

Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton won Best Opera Recording for her lead role in “Intelligence” by Jake Heggie, which dramatizes the true story of two female Civil War spies.  

Stefan Freund is one of the founding members of chamber orchestra Alarm Will Sound, which won a Grammy for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. Freund’s father Don Freund is a Professor of Music Composition at the Jacobs School.  

Both Sisk and Barton were previously honored with the Jacobs School Luminary Award, which celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent or innovation in the industry.  

Michael Stucker is the chair of the Jacobs Music Industry Department. He said Sisk maintains deep roots with Jacobs’ students and alumni. 

“She comes back and does master classes for our students, which is incredibly inspiring to them, and she's amazing about that,” Stucker said. “She is regularly hiring our alumni. We graduate students, they go out and they start working for her.” 

Four other Jacobs alumni were nominated for awards from Album of the Year to Best Classical Instrumental Solo. 
Eddie Stewart
Eddie Stewart

