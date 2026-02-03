Up to 2 inches of snow predicted Tuesday

Columbus and Seymour residents could see up to two inches of snow by Tuesday evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Washington, and Scott counties until 7 p.m.

The rest of south-central Indiana could see up to one inch of snow by Tuesday evening.

Weather officials said to plan on slippery road conditions especially during morning and evening commutes.

