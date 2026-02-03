© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Up to 2 inches of snow predicted Tuesday

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:35 AM EST
Snow will accumulate in a narrow band late tonight into Tuesday. Southeastern portions of central Indiana have the best chance of seeing 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, but some uncertainty remains in the location of the heaviest amounts.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Columbus and Seymour residents could see up to two inches of snow by Tuesday evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Washington, and Scott counties until 7 p.m.

The rest of south-central Indiana could see up to one inch of snow by Tuesday evening.

Weather officials said to plan on slippery road conditions especially during morning and evening commutes.

