News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
IU Center for Representative Government mourns founder, says it will carry on his mission

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:59 AM EST
Former Democratic Rep. Lee Hamilton of Indiana (WFIU/WTIU News file photo)
Former Democratic Rep. Lee Hamilton of Indiana (WFIU/WTIU News file photo)

Former Indiana representative Lee Hamilton was deeply involved with the educational institution he founded right up until his death Tuesday at age 94.

Hamilton founded the IU Center on Congress, now known as the Center on Representative Government, in January of 1999 with the intent to improve civic engagement and help the public understand the role of the legislature.

Valerie Peña is the center’s executive director. She said that Hamilton wrote over 575 political columns for the center after leaving Congress and was always knowledgeable on current events.

“He has read five to six newspapers before I’m probably getting up out of bed, and can tell you everything that's going on,” said Peña.

Peña says that while the staff of the center are going to miss Hamilton and his guidance, they’re determined to carry on his legacy.

“He would probably tell you everything he worked for was kind of a waste of time if I die and you just quit,” said Peña.

The Center on Representative Government provides free civics educational resources to classrooms across the country.
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
