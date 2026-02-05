Too cold at IU? Sustainability, facilities offices could help 

After enduring winter storms and below-freezing temperatures, Indiana University faculty, staff and students might want to crank up the heat.



Jessica Davis, associate vice president of sustainability at IU, said the university has created ways to keep people warm without wasting energy. From simple mechanical fixes to electric blankets, Davis said options exist for those still shivering inside.



“We get that thermal comfort is personal,” Davis said. “We want you to be comfortable, but let's be a little bit more thoughtful about maybe the best way to get there at the end of the day.”



When it comes to heating and cooling buildings, IU follows Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines and works within set temperatures to save energy . In the winter, those temperatures are set to about 70 degrees. Students living in dorms can adjust thermostats between 68 degrees and 72 degrees.



If someone is feeling too cold inside a campus building, Davis recommends submitting a help ticket to Facility Operations. The problem could be a mechanical issue.



“Nine times out of 10, if people are thermally uncomfortable, it's not because of the temperature set points,” Davis said. “It ends up being an operational issue, and that, for us, is where we see the biggest energy savings.”



If temperatures are still too low for comfort and the heating system is working properly, Davis said the university has other resources.



People often turn to space heaters. The university allows ceramic or electric space heaters, Davis said, but there are more sustainable, safe and effective ways to get warm.



“We really advocate for heating people, not spaces,” Davis said.



Staff and faculty can trade in functioning space heaters for their choice of an electric blanket, flannel blanket, seat warmer or foot warmer.



“With a space heater, they pull, on average, about 1200 watts,” Davis said. “If you were to have an electric blanket, it's about 120 watts.”



Space heaters can also give off false temperature readings for nearby thermostats, Davis said.



“You're pumping hot air into that space, the building may start reading that the building is hotter than it actually is,” Davis said. “And it might actually start cooling.”