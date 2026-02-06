© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Light snow, freezing rain possible Friday morning

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST
By noon: up to 1-2 inches snow northeast, with a thin glaze of ice possible as far west at Terre Haute and Shoals.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Light snow and freezing rain is possible Friday causing slick conditions during the morning commute.

National Weather Service officials are predicting the mixed precipitation between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Snow accumulations will likely remain less than half inch. A thin glaze of ice is possible.

Untreated roadways may become slick. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Check our Delays, Closings, and Severe Weather page for any status updates.
