IU announces Bob Knight statue while honoring 1976 national champions

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm
Published February 10, 2026 at 9:49 AM EST
1975-76 National Championship team being honored at halftime
Alexandra Halm
/
WTIU
1975-76 National Championship team being honored at halftime

IU's athletics department announed plans for a bronze statue of Bob Knight to be installed at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Players from Knight's 1976 team — which was undefeated and won the first of Knight's three national championships at IU — were honored at halftime of the Hoosiers' victory Monday night against Oregon.

“I think any way you can honor, especially Coach Knight and the greats that have played here, it’s something that is well deserved, and it’s great that it’s going to be recognized,” IU coach Darian DeVries said.

Said athletic director Scott Dolson, who was a student manager under Knight: "Coach Knight’s influence on the game of basketball is immeasurable, but his impact on this university and Hoosier basketball fans is even deeper. This statue will be a well-deserved tribute to a man who didn’t just win games; he changed how the sport is played."

Knight, who died in 2023, coached the Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000.

The volatile coach had a bitter departure from the school, fired for an outburst at a student after being warned about a "zero tolerance" policy.

Knight had numerous such outbursts and controversies during his tenure while remaining beloved to many fans for his success, no-nonsense style and charity.

For years, Knight vowed never to return to Assembly Hall, but he came back for a game in 2020 where he was honored and joined by former players.

Hanlon Studios will design and produce the statue. No timeline was announced for when the statue will be unveiled.

The athletic department said the cost of the statue is being fully funded by an anonymous donor.

Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
See stories by Alexandra Halm

