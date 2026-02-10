Taylorsville man died in house fire

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Taylorsville man following a house fire yesterday.

Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of W 650 N. Monday at 2:54 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

The Edinburgh Fire Department, Columbus Township Fire Department, and members of the German Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Mark Streeval, age 54 of Taylorsville, was in a back bedroom of the residence and removed through a window. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital and later to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Streeval died while receiving treatment.

The investigation to determine the cause and manner of the fire and Streeval’s death is ongoing.