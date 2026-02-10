© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Taylorsville man died in house fire

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:33 PM EST
Courtesy Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office
Multiple agencies responded to a home in the 1800 block of W 650 N. Monday at 2:54 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Taylorsville man following a house fire yesterday.

Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of W 650 N. Monday at 2:54 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

The Edinburgh Fire Department, Columbus Township Fire Department, and members of the German Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Mark Streeval, age 54 of Taylorsville, was in a back bedroom of the residence and removed through a window. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital and later to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Streeval died while receiving treatment.

The investigation to determine the cause and manner of the fire and Streeval’s death is ongoing.
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
