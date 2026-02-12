Indiana’s targeting of degrees with low earnings could eliminate these programs

Indiana lawmakers are moving to eliminate state college degrees that aren’t earning graduates enough on the job market, mirroring the federal government’s targeting of career programs delivering poor results.

SB 199 appears to only apply to a handful of degrees at nonprofit institutions like Ball State, Indiana University, and Ivy Tech, according to data on low-earning programs released by the U.S. Department of Education.

The legislation requires state colleges and universities to eliminate low-earning degrees as defined by the federal Higher Education Act, unless the state Commission for Higher Education grants an exemption.

This means graduates of bachelor programs must have earnings above those of a typical high school graduate, or around $33,000 in Indiana, for the program to keep operating and to receive federal student loan funding under corresponding federal changes. A similar standard applies to graduate programs.

SB 199 aims to prevent students from taking out loans to attend programs that will make it difficult to pay back those loans — or to earn a living, supporters said.

“Some forms of higher education out there simply don’t help students achieve economic mobility,” said Preston Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute, who has worked with U.S. Ed on the earnings standards. “Students take on debt and end up making less than a typical high school graduate.”

But critics of the legislation have challenged whether it’s the state’s role to dictate what students can study in college.

“I think we’re going down a dangerous path when we start eliminating degree programs because we don’t think they make enough money,” said Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a Terre Haute Democrat during a committee hearing. “Part of those degree programs is the ability to take singular classes out of those degree programs, which I believe makes a student more well-founded and better equipped to handle the diversity of the future careers that we will be offering.”

SB 199 is not the first time Indiana has recently tried to trim the number of degrees at universities and colleges. Last year, the state’s higher education institutions cut hundreds of degree programs — though these largely had low enrollments or were inactive, officials said.

Meanwhile, changes at the federal level aim to hold undergraduate certificate programs, most offered at for-profit colleges, to the same standard. It’s not clear whether Indiana would have to pass further legislation to reflect those changes.

More than half of all students enrolled in low-earning programs who receive federal student aid are in these certificate programs, said Jordan Matsudaira, co-director of the Postsecondary Education & Economics Research Center, or PEER, which studied which programs are likely to fail an earnings test. Among the students enrolled in failing undergraduate certificate programs, 85% attend for-profit colleges and 56% are in cosmetology programs, according to the study.

Advocates for these programs have pushed back, saying that the department’s methodology doesn’t fully reflect income for their graduates.

SB 199 is a wide-ranging education bill that also includes language about minors’ social media use. It passed the House Education Committee Wednesday and is headed to consideration by the full House next.

Indiana degrees affected include dance and music

In January, the U.S. Department of Education released its preliminary list of degree programs that would fail to meet the new federal earnings threshold. The final list won’t be available until 2027, and programs would have to fail the earnings test multiple years in a row before losing federal loan funding.

The preliminary list identifies 16 degree programs at 11 Indiana colleges and universities — though some told Chalkbeat that they don’t offer the degrees named. It also identifies 21 undergraduate certificate programs, primarily in the cosmetology field.

One of the larger degree programs is Ivy Tech’s associate degree in Teacher Education and Professional Development Specific Levels and Methods, which currently has 549 students enrolled, according to the college.

A representative of Ivy Tech said this degree was intended to be a transfer program for individuals looking to go into teaching and complete a four-year teaching degree. The school has not yet discussed what will happen with this program due to the federal rule changes.

Below is the U.S. Department of Education’s list of Indiana programs that are predicted to fail to meet the federal earnings rules and lose eligibility for federal loans.

It includes undergraduate certificate programs that aren’t currently a part of the Higher Education Act, many of which would not be captured by SB 199, since they’re not offered by state institutions.

Associate Degrees

Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, Associate, Teacher Education and Professional Development Specific Levels and Methods.

International Business College-Indianapolis, Associate, Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services. (A website for this college says it has transitioned to a new name and model.)

Ivy Tech Community College, Associate, Design and Applied Arts. (A representative of Ivy Tech said the college does not offer this degree.)

Ivy Tech Community College, Associate, Teacher Education and Professional Development Specific Levels and Methods. (Noted above.)

Ivy Tech Community College, Associate, Library and Archives Assisting. (A representative of Ivy Tech said the college does not offer this degree.)

Purdue University Global, Associate, Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services.



Bachelor’s Degrees

Huntington University, Bachelor, Graphic Communications. (A representative of Huntington University said the university has not offered this degree in many years, if ever.)

Purdue University Northwest, Bachelor, Computer Software and Media Applications.

Purdue University Northwest, Bachelor, English Language and Literature General

Indiana University-Bloomington, Bachelor, Music.

Indiana University-Northwest, Bachelor, English Language and Literature General.

Ball State University, Bachelor, Dance.



Master’s Degrees

University of Southern Indiana, Master, Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions. (A representative of the University of Southern Indiana said the university does not offer any program by that name.)

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Master, Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Professions.

Purdue University Global, Master, Non-Professional Legal Studies.

Trine University, Master, Criminal Justice and Corrections. (A Trine representative said the program does not receive state funding. It would not have been affected by a previous proposal to cut state funding from these programs.)

Undergraduate certificate programs

Purdue University Global — Human Services General

Ivy Tech Community College — Teacher Education and Professional Development Specific Levels and Methods.

Ivy Tech Community College — Somatic Bodywork and Related Therapeutic Services.

J Michael Harrold Beauty Academy

Rudae’s School of Beauty Culture-Ft Wayne

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Highland

Ravenscroft Beauty College

Don Roberts School of Hair Design

PJ’s College of Cosmetology-Clarksville

PJ’s College of Cosmetology-Richmond

Rogers Academy of Hair Design

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture LLC-Bloomington

Denmark College

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Indianapolis

Summit Salon Academy

The Salon Professional Academy-Evansville

Paul Mitchell the School-Indianapolis

Summit Salon Academy-Kokomo

Lil Lou’s Beauty and Barber College

Paul Mitchell the School-Merrillville

Kenny’s Academy of Barbering

