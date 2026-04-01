Study says casino in Indiana’s northeast corner would draw big from out of state

A new study puts some numbers behind the arguments that Steuben County leaders have made in seeking to attract a new casino to Indiana’s farthest northeastern corner.

The feasibility study commissioned by the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. highlights the area’s location near the state lines with Michigan and Ohio, saying a casino site in the county would draw most of its gambler spending from out of state.

Steuben County is among three in the Fort Wayne area where voters will decide in November referendums whether to allow a possible new casino in their county.

Those referendums in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties were part of House Bill 1038 that legislators approved in February, which requires a company winning the new casino license to spend at least $500 million on the casino and related amenities within five years. That company would also have to pay a $150 million fee to the state.

The Steuben County study, conducted by gaming analyst AM Steinberg Advisors and released Friday, calculates that a casino near the intersection of Interstate 69 and the Indiana Toll Road — about 40 miles north of Fort Wayne — would collect 48% of its revenue from Michigan residents, 38% from Indiana and 14% from Ohio.

“Fully 62% of projected gaming revenue originates outside Indiana, reflecting the site’s tri-state accessibility,” the study said. “At the same time, a meaningful portion of Indiana-derived revenue represents repatriation of gaming spend currently flowing to out-of-state properties due to the relative lack of casinos in northeast Indiana.”

Steuben County’s campaign

While some state officials expect Fort Wayne’s Allen County would be the most likely location for the new casino because of its larger population, Steuben County leaders have pitched their community as the prime location to attract gamblers from Michigan and Ohio.

The study also said a Steuben County casino would diversify the county’s tourism economy that is currently heavily dependent on summer visitors to its lakes and its some 4,300 seasonal homes.

Isaac Lee, CEO of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., said the group wanted to “ensure that community discussions are informed by credible analysis.”

“The purpose of the study is not to bolster a case for or against a casino, but to provide objective, data-driven information about market conditions and local considerations,” Lee told the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and other Allen County officials have supported the casino effort. But it has faced persistent opposition from residents, leading to doubts on whether a casino referendum will win voter approval there.

Lee said the economic development group would not be involved in a pro-casino campaign in Steuben County.

“Our role is to provide accurate, locally relevant information so that residents and elected officials can make informed decisions,” he said.

Tight post-referendum timeline

Casino operators won’t know until after the Nov. 5 election whether any of the three counties will endorse what would be the state’s largest gambling expansion since 2019 when lawmakers approved the legalization of sports wagering and new casinos in Terre Haute and Gary.

Lawmakers set a Dec. 1 deadline for casino companies to submit applications to the Indiana Gaming Commission, which would select a winning bidder no later than April 15, 2027.

Indiana Gaming Commission Executive Director Joe Hoage acknowledged during a commission meeting last week that is a tight timeline.

“We’ve gotten lots of questions,” Hoage said. “We’ve had lots of meetings thus far, both with what I would call the industry and both municipalities and counties, just kind of answering questions and things of that nature.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

