Indiana Planned Parenthood faces clinic closures and state funding fight

Two Planned Parenthood clinics in Indianapolis will close Friday after federal funding cuts, and Indiana’s attorney general has filed an appeal to block state funding to the organization should a federal ban expire.

Planned Parenthood’s Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky chapter posted a statement on its site that it would merge three Indianapolis health care centers into one.

The remaining Georgetown Road location on the northwest side of Indianapolis will have “additional appointment availability and services, including advanced and complex gynecological care and pain management options for patients with long-acting reversible contraception.”

That leaves eight brick-and-mortar clinics statewide with one virtual center.

The move comes as federal funding was halted under the 2025 Reconciliation Act. In 2022, Indiana also banned most abortions and requires them to be performed in hospitals now.

The health care entity is also fighting a move by the state to further reduce its funding by blocking Medicaid payments for cancer screenings, birth control, wellness exams, pregnancy tests and sexually transmitted disease services.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls seeking comment.

State data shows Indiana paid Planned Parenthood $1.6 million in 2025 and $1.7 million in 2024 for Medicaid services.

The federal freeze is set to expire on July 4 unless Congress acts.

State law impactIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed in July 2025 to lift a permanent injunction involving state funds.

Indiana’s House Enrolled Act 1210, approved in 2011, bars state agencies from contracting with or giving grants to any organization that performs abortions, or has a facility where abortions are performed. The law exempts hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Planned Parenthood’s Hoosier chapter filed suit then and won a permanent injunction in 2013, with U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruling that using the ban to deny Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding and reimbursement “is unlawful” because it would deny patients “a free choice of medical provider.”

But the nation’s highest court overturned that logic in 2025 when it agreed with attorneys arguing that federal Medicaid law didn’t spell that out.

Pratt denied Rokita’s request to vacate the injunction on March 24, calling it premature. Planned Parenthood has argued against the move.

Indiana Planned Parenthood affiliate opens virtual clinic

Pratt said the federal prohibition on funding is set to expire July 4 and that “information about whether another federal prohibition has passed during the intervening period could affect how this case proceeds.”

She also said there was “no detriment to the public interest if it reserves judgment on the motion to vacate until the parties and the court have more information.”

Rokita’s office has now appealed the case to the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

It argued that the state “has an ongoing injury because it is barred from enforcing” a state law designed to prevent indirect state subsidization of abortion.

The office also noted the state law in question is much broader than the federal Medicaid freeze.

Indiana’s law has no time limit and also impacts state funding. States pay a portion of all Medicaid costs though the federal government foots the majority of the bill.

The attorney general’s office also said the Indiana statute bars state agencies from entering into a contract or providing grants to Planned Parenthood.

“Moreover, to the extent any doubt exists as to whether Planned Parenthood still requires the injunction after the 2025 Reconciliation Act, that doubt supports the injunction’s vacatur,” a state court filing said. “Planned Parenthood cannot claim to be aggrieved by the vacatur of an injunction that no longer affects it.”

No appeals hearings have been set. Planned Parenthood has until April 13 to respond.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

