Body of missing 11-year-old found in White River in Columbus

Indiana conservation officers recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl that had been missing in the east fork of the White River in Columbus since Monday evening.

Divers found the victim around 10:40 a.m. Thursday in 10 feet of water about 80 yards away from where she was last seen Monday evening.

First responders went to Mill Race Park at 6:39 p.m. Monday following a report of a child who went underwater and did not resurface, according to a press release.

She and some friends were on a sandbar in the river when she waded out and was caught in the current.

The Columbus Fire Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff Department and Indiana conservation officers searched for the child with boats, sonar and drones until after dark.

Multiple agencies assisted with the search, including Columbus Police and fire departments from Columbus, Harrison and Wayne townships.