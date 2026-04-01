Search continues for 11 year old missing in White River in Columbus

Indiana conservation officers are still looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing yesterday evening on the east fork of the White River in Columbus.

First responders went to Mill Race Park around 6:39 p.m. last night following a report of a child who went underwater and did not resurface, according to a press release.

She and some friends were on a sandbar in the river when she waded out and was caught in the current.

The Columbus Fire Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff Department and Indiana conservation officers searched for the child with boats, sonar and drones until after dark. The search resumed this morning.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, including Columbus Police and fire departments from Columbus, Harrison and Wayne townships.