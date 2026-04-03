Hopewell proposal tabled until April 22 for more collaboration

The Hopewell South development will now wait until April 22 while council members and city administration work on the proposal.

Mayor Kerry Thomson suggested postponement at the start of a four-hour discussion of how to move forward.

She said the administration tried to engage council early and get input.

“Because it gets to a point where it’s expensive to change things and causes great delay. We really got almost no feedback,” Thomson said.

Six of the council’s nine members have said the current Planned Unit Development proposal falls short on ensuring permanent affordability, street improvements, and energy efficiency.

Isabel Piedmont-Smith, Kate Rosenbarger, Hopi Stosberg, Dave Rollo, Andy Ruff and Matt Flaherty voted to postpone a vote on the ordinance at last week’s meeting.

Isak Asare, Sydney Zulich and Courtney Daily voted against the delay.

Read more: City Council members ask mayor to change Hopewell proposal

City of Bloomington The Hopewell neighborhood is divided into three areas of development: Hopewell South, East, and West.

Wednesday night’s council meeting was more back and forth on council’s reasonable conditions, or requests of the petitioner for the development.

Thomson said they would have to go back to the drawing board if some of those conditions were passed because they would change the proposal. That would increase home costs.

The city administration said some conditions are illegal and wouldn’t be addressed.

Council member Flaherty asked how can they collaborate when the current proposal sets a precedent that violates the transportation plan and city code.

“What’s the point? The idea the administration is saying all of this is illegal, is completely counter to the open-air remarks of the mayor. You can’t have both,” he said.

Flintlock LAB / City of Bloomington Hopewell South site plan

Member Stosberg said discussions will help shape future meetings.

“We don’t have to make this a legal battle if the petitioner agrees to the condition,” Stosberg said.

She said she’s willing to compromise but can’t make that decision without more information.

The council could receive feedback from the redevelopment commission at its meeting Monday. Thomson hopes to have a final decision on the proposal by May 6.