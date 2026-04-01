Thomson says Hopewell plan isn't perfect, but delivers during housing crisis

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson delivered her third State of the City Tuesday night. Most of the Buskirk-Chumley Theater’s lower level was full of city and county officials among others.

The mayor said the police department will be fully staffed by the end of the year, road paving miles the last two years totaled the previous four years, and city beautification efforts are underway.

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A bigger portion of her speech was centered on housing and the Hopewell South development.

The proposal is up for a vote from city council Wednesday night, but a few council members are asking Thomson to change the plans. They say the proposal falls short on permanent affordability, street improvements and energy efficiency.

Members Hopi Stosberg and Matt Flaherty sent letters Monday night asking Thomson to collaborate and change some of the plans.

Thomson said even though the Hopewell plan isn’t perfect, it moves the city forward during a housing crisis.

“We've engaged experienced planners and designers renowned throughout the country for their innovative work to advance housing that is attainable,” she said.

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Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News "Save Seminary Pointe" sign referring to the county owned land being considered for convention center expansion.

“Local lenders, builders, developers and housing experts have weighed in on what works in Bloomington to make a project like this truly viable.”

She said two permitting audits are underway to make it easier for builders.

“If you are listening tonight and you are a housing builder or developer, here is what I would say to you, pick a lane and build it well,” Thomson said.

Thomson addressed homelessness pointing out that in January of 2024 there were more than a dozen encampments on city owned property. Now she said, there is only one.

“This is the result of focused, coordinated work, daily engagement, cross-agency collaboration, and consistent follow-through by city teams,” she said.

Thomson mentioned the city's use of Flock cameras for law enforcement once – and said that the city is reviewing the contract and will present it to city council April 15.

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Defining Bloomington's identity

Later this year the city will roll out Bloomington’s place branding. It’s been in the works for a year.

Thomson said the city’s attempt to define a shared identity was something suggested a decade ago but never materialized.

“Bloomington has a strong identity, but we have not always told that story clearly or consistently,” she said.

City council meets on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The Hopewell ordinance is up first for its second reading.

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