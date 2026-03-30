© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Bloomington Farmers’ Market opens Saturday

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington Farmers' Market opens Saturday.

The Bloomington Farmers’ Market opens for its 52nd season at 8 a.m. Saturday at Showers Common.

The Market is open every Saturday rain or shine through October. From April through September, the market runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In October, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In November, the market moves indoors to the Switchyard Park Pavilion and runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Opening day activities include the city’s Parks and Recreation hosting Mayor’s Team at the Table from 10 a.m. to noon, according to city press release. This weekly community outreach program will offer market attendees the chance to ask questions and talk with city representatives. This Saturday’s representative is parks director Tim Street.

Products expected this weekend include eggs, cheeses, meats, honey, prepared foods and beverages and a variety of produce and cut flowers.

Parking regulations are enforced on Saturdays, which means market attendees can park for $1 per hour in metered spaces on surrounding streets. Other parking options include 50 cents per hour in the Trades District Parking Garage or Morton Street Parking Garage. Free parking is available in the lot north of City Hall.
Tags
News Featured
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.