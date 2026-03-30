Bloomington Farmers' Market opens Saturday.

The Bloomington Farmers’ Market opens for its 52nd season at 8 a.m. Saturday at Showers Common.

The Market is open every Saturday rain or shine through October. From April through September, the market runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In October, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In November, the market moves indoors to the Switchyard Park Pavilion and runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Opening day activities include the city’s Parks and Recreation hosting Mayor’s Team at the Table from 10 a.m. to noon, according to city press release. This weekly community outreach program will offer market attendees the chance to ask questions and talk with city representatives. This Saturday’s representative is parks director Tim Street.

Products expected this weekend include eggs, cheeses, meats, honey, prepared foods and beverages and a variety of produce and cut flowers.

Parking regulations are enforced on Saturdays, which means market attendees can park for $1 per hour in metered spaces on surrounding streets. Other parking options include 50 cents per hour in the Trades District Parking Garage or Morton Street Parking Garage. Free parking is available in the lot north of City Hall.