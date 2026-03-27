© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Hopewell decision delayed as dispute pushes vote back

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT
Hopewell South Site Plan
City of Bloomington
Hopewell South Site Plan

A dispute over proposed changes to Bloomington’s Hopewell ordinance has delayed a decision on the project for at least another week.

City council proposed 13 changes or “reasonable conditions” for Wednesday’s meeting.

The city agreed to four of them citing the conditions are consistent to what has already been certified by the redevelopment and plan commission.

City attorney Margie Rice said the others would be considered amendments and according to state law, are not permissible.

“The redevelopment commission already spoke, what they wanted to go to the plan commission and what they want you to approve is before you tonight,” she said.

That is to adopt or reject the ordinance as is.

Council member Matt Flaherty and some others disagreed.

“We can’t move forward in a productive way with the remaining reasonable conditions when we have new legal guidance from the corporation council that contradicts the legal guidance we’ve been following for a decade,” he said.

Rice said she hasn’t looked back at every petition, but some of those cases could be changes the property owner agreed.

Mayor Kerry Thomson said it’s a catch-22, if all proposals were accepted, Hopewell wouldn’t be affordable.

“The sidewalk and lane changes, things like that. That’s going to change the lot layout and the number of lots we have and thereby the affordability and it will cost us design money,” she said.

Hopewell South render of single bedroom homes.
City of Bloomington
Hopewell South render of single bedroom homes.

Council member Hopi Stosberg said the driving issue is about requirements on permanent affordability.

Council’s fourth condition would require at least 50 percent of Hopewell units or properties to remain permanently affordable. The Unified Development Ordinance requires 15 percent.

Stosberg said it should be council’s responsibility to ensure there is as much affordability as possible.

“It should not be city government’s use of resources to make sure that a few people get to gain lots of equity in a home that they bought cheaply,” she said.

Council member Sydney Zulich said Hopewell discussions have been going on for years and delaying the project further contributes to the affordable housing crisis.

“Out of the nine of us here, I’m the only one that doesn’t own property. All of my eight colleagues do and my generation has no hope of following in their footsteps if we continue to let perfect prevent good,” she said.

Read more: Mayor responds to council passing over Hopewell ordinance

Flaherty said it’s the council’s right to use the 90-day window to make sure the project is done right and that shouldn’t be blamed as a delay.

Council voted 6-3 to postpone the ordinance to April 1 to hire an attorney on the legality of reasonable conditions and continue discussions of affordability, transportation, and sustainability.

Council members Piedmont-Smith, Rollo, Ruff, Rosenbarger, Flaherty, and Stosberg voted yes. Zulich, Asare, and Daily voted no.
Tags
News FeaturedTop
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.