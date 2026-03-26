Trees being removed for new multiuse path on High Street, trees to be replaced after project completion

Tree removal for the city of Bloomington’s High Street multiuse path project is underway. About 140 trees will be removed by the end of the month, Bloomington’s Senior Project Engineer Neil Kopper said.

The project consists of a multiuse path being built on the east side of High Street from Arden Drive to Hunter Avenue, two traffic lights being replaced and stormwater infrastructure being installed.

Tree removal is necessary for utility relocation, specifically for a gas line, Kopper said.

“There is a gas line underground along the east side of the street, and it is in conflict with the new stormwater infrastructure that we want to install,” he said.

The gas line will be relocated further east beneath the multiuse path.

After the completion of the project, 147 new trees will be planted within the project limits, and another 72 new trees will be planted within a half mile of the project area. This does not include any tree replacements on private property that was discussed with owners during right-of-way acquisition, he said.

Read more: New multi-use path to be installed along High Street in Bloomington

Kopper said the multiuse path will improve pedestrian safety. Currently the sidewalk on the east side of the street is narrow and offers limited distance from the road.

“So if you go out there and walk on it today, it can actually feel pretty uncomfortable if you're walking on the sidewalk and … a bus or a truck goes past you (with) its mirrorscoming right past your head,” Kopper said.

Other safety improvements include installing a median refuge island at the intersection of High Street and Hunter Avenue so pedestrians crossing High Street can cross one lane of traffic at a time, and the pedestrian push buttons at the intersection of First Street and High Street to activate flashing beacons to alert motorists an individual is about to cross, he said.

The latest construction cost estimate is $4 million, Kopper said. A portion of it will be federally funded and the other portion will be city funded. The amount being federally funded is in flux, he said. This is due to utility relocation starting this year and construction set to start next year, rather than utility relocation starting last year and construction starting this year.