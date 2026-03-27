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Monroe County commissioners and councilors at odds over jail as ACLU deadline nears

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Monroe County Jail Commander Kyle Gibbons said in a statement that the jail has not been reimbursed by the state since August last year.
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A settlement agreement of a 2008 lawsuit against the county by the Indiana ACLU over current unconstitutional jail conditions is set to expire on April 15.

Monroe County commissioners and county council are at an impasse over the site of a new county jail as a deadline nears in a little under three weeks.

The commissioners adopted a resolution Thursday that re-established the North Park site in the northwest edge of Bloomington as an option for the construction of a new jail.

The resolution comes one month after the county council adopted a resolution demonstrating their firm opposition to the North Park site.

A settlement agreement of a 2008 lawsuit against the county by the Indiana ACLU over current unconstitutional jail conditions is set to expire on April 15. After the expiration, the ACLU will be able to bring new litigation.

As part of the settlement, the county agreed to build a new jail. Commissioner Jody Madeira made the case for the North Park property as a site the county is already familiar with.

“When we're staring down a lawsuit, being ready to go and having the expenditure of public funds already past us makes that property look like a pretty good option,” said Madeira.

Councilors and commissioners will meet Monday for an executive session focusing on litigation and property matters. The meeting is closed to the public.
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