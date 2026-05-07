© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Eli Lilly opening — and growing — Lebanon manufacturing site

WFIU | By Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Gov. Mike Braun, center, celebrates after cutting the ribbon at Eli Lilly’s new Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies facility on May 6, 2026. He's holding a large pair of red scissors. A group of people are clapping.
Niki Kelly
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Gov. Mike Braun, center, celebrates after cutting the ribbon at Eli Lilly’s new Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies facility on May 6, 2026.

Gov. Mike Braun, alongside Eli Lilly and Company leaders and employees, on Wednesday celebrated the opening of Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies – its first dedicated genetic medicine manufacturing facility – at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company also announced a $4.5 billion additional investment in the Lebanon campus, bringing planned capital at that site to more than $18 billion.

The expansion will incorporate new process designs and technologies at Lilly Lebanon API, one of the company’s future active pharmaceutical ingredient sites, as well as Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies.

“This expansion reflects the strength of a long-standing partnership between Lilly and the state of Indiana – one that continues to deliver real results for Hoosiers,” Braun said. “With this investment in Lebanon and across the state, Indiana is reinforcing its position as a prime destination for life sciences and advanced manufacturing — spanning innovation, production and global distribution. Together, we are helping lead the future of medicine while creating high-quality jobs and new opportunities for our communities.”

Eli Lilly tumblers were handed out at the opening celebration in Lebanon on May 6, 2026.
Niki Kelly
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Eli Lilly tumblers were handed out at the opening celebration in Lebanon on May 6, 2026.

The event was attended by hundreds of dignitaries and employees and included a brief tour of the newest facility. The site will create over 1,000 jobs by next year. Appetizers and insulated tumblers were provided, too.

The Lebanon site, located within the state’s LEAP Innovation District, plays a central role in Indiana’s strategy to grow next-generation industries and attract transformational investment.

“Lilly’s legacy of firsts in Indiana continues today — and the best measure of that legacy is what we do next,” said Lilly Chair and CEO David A. Ricks. “From genetic medicines that could one day prevent disease at its source, to Foundayo, a pill making weight loss treatment accessible to millions, we are not just discovering the medicines of the future — we are building the world’s most advanced plants to make them.”

“When our Lebanon API site opens in 2027,” he added, “it will be the largest API production site in U.S. history, a commitment we chose to build here, at home.

Lebanon is the cornerstone of Lilly’s domestic manufacturing buildout. In 2024, Lilly announced plans to make both Zepbound and Mounjaro, the most prescribed injectable medications for weight management and type 2 diabetes respectively, at its Lebanon API site, according to a news release.

The new investment expands that commitment further, including planned production of Foundayo, Lilly’s first FDA-approved, once-daily pill for weight loss that can be taken without food or water restrictions, and retatrutide, a medicine in late-stage development for obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tags
News Featured
Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.