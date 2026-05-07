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IU men’s basketball to represent USA at international university tournament in Peru

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
New IU men's basketball coach Darian DeVries.
Indiana University Athletics
IU is representing the USA at the FISU America Games for their second international tour under Coach Darian DeVries.

IU’s men’s basketball team will represent the United States at the fourth International University Sports Federation America Games in Lima, Peru, from July 20-Aug. 1.

The FISU America Games is a continental university-level athletic competition between schools from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The biennial competition was first hosted in 2018.

During the FISU America Games, the Hoosiers will compete in a bracket against national university teams from other countries around the Americas.

IU coach Darian DeVries spoke Thursday on rebuilding the team’s roster through the transfer portal. He described the Peru trip as an opportunity to develop cohesion on a roster filled with transfers and freshmen.

“In addition to the games that we're going to get to play, it's the practice time and the ability to do all those things with a lot of new guys on the roster,” DeVries said.

Under NCAA rules, teams were previously limited to one foreign tour every four years. An April 2026 NCAA rule change allows annual international trips. Teams are also permitted 10 extra practices leading up to the tour.

Participation in the games provides IU basketball with a second consecutive international summer. Last year, the Hoosiers played three games in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Both trips have been under DeVries, who was hired in March 2025.

“Just that ability to spend more time with them, whether it be in film or on the practice floor, that's going to be a critical piece for us as we’re continuing to get this group to come together,” DeVries said.

Since the Hoosiers will be representing Team USA, only players with American citizenship will be able to play. International players can practice with the team but cannot compete.
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