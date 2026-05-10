IU says Canvas back online with limited functionality

The online education portal Canvas is now available with limited functionality, Indiana University’s information technology office announced Sunday.

Hackers brought down the widely used platform last week in a ransomware attack affecting thousands of schools and universities.

Read more: Ivy Tech restores access to Canvas after attack

As of Sunday, courses, files and gradebooks were available within Canvas.

“As recovery efforts continue, you may experience intermittent access issues or temporarily unavailable features,” UITS said in an emailed statement.

“We recognize the disruption this outage caused during a critical academic period. We appreciate your patience and flexibility as our teams work to restore service as safely and quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The ransomware attack cut off access for thousands of schools and universities, many of which were administering final exams.

