© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

IU says Canvas back online with limited functionality

WFIU | By George Hale
Published May 10, 2026 at 10:10 PM EDT
Hand typing on laptop keyboard
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The hack affected thousands of schools and universities.

The online education portal Canvas is now available with limited functionality, Indiana University’s information technology office announced Sunday.

Hackers brought down the widely used platform last week in a ransomware attack affecting thousands of schools and universities.

Read more: Ivy Tech restores access to Canvas after attack

As of Sunday, courses, files and gradebooks were available within Canvas.

“As recovery efforts continue, you may experience intermittent access issues or temporarily unavailable features,” UITS said in an emailed statement.

“We recognize the disruption this outage caused during a critical academic period. We appreciate your patience and flexibility as our teams work to restore service as safely and quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The ransomware attack cut off access for thousands of schools and universities, many of which were administering final exams.
Tags
News Top
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.