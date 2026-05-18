Bloomington Board of Public Works seeks abatement on Sixth Street property

The Bloomington Board of Public Works is seeking approval for an abatement request at 420 E. Sixth St.

The property has accumulated seven notices of violation since Feb. 20, with five occurring in April alone. Due to the state of the property, the city has requested to send a contractor at the property owner’s expense. In some cases, a mechanics' lien is placed for the amount owed. This is a legal claim where failure to pay may result in the foreclosure or forced sale of the property.

“This isn’t the only property in the community that, you know, has issues like this from time to time,” said Public Works Director Adam Wason. “This property, in particular, just has repeated violations.”

The property is currently in good condition, according to Wason. However, due to multiple violations with no resolution, the board is seeking a continuous abatement through April 1, 2027.

A specific concern with the property’s condition is its proximity to popular dining establishment The Runcible Spoon, which may pose a public health threat.

“If that property is ... attracting pests and things, then it puts restaurants and other residential properties around it at risk because pests spread” said Assistant City Attorney Taylor Brown.

With Indiana University’s spring semester ending, the board has issued several abatements due to the influx of students moving out and abandoning garbage and furniture in front of their rentals. Generally, these are the result of unresolved notices from tenants vacating. Otherwise, abatements are a last resort.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Many properties are left with discarded furniture as students move out for the summer.

“We usually start with a warning, but we at least go through a series of fines and notices of violation before we ever get to abatement,” Brown said. “So as long as you're cleaning up the property, or trying, then the Housing Neighborhood Development will usually work with you.”

Wason’s best advice for avoiding citations: make sure that you’re getting your trash contained and out to the curb.

“Just, you know, making sure lids are closed, making sure you're on a regular schedule for your pickup, and not missing those,” Wason said. “And then if you do have a miss, you can always call our sanitation division, or visit our website, and you can always schedule additional pickups.”

The Board of Public Works will vote on the abatement at tomorrow’s meeting.