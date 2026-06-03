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15 years after Lauren Spierer's disappearance, tips to police continue

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT
Lauren Spierer missing person flier. Lauren was last seen June 3, 2011 in Bloomington, Indiana. She was 20 years old at the time, 4'11" tall, 90 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
File photo / WFIU/WTIU News
Lauren Spierer was 20 years old when she disappeared around 4 a.m. June 3, 2011, near intersection of North College Ave. and West 11th Street.

Today is the 15th anniversary of Lauren Spierer’s disappearance after the former Indiana University student went out for a night and didn’t return home.

And Bloomington police and the author of a book on the case continue to receive tips.

Spierer was 20 years old when she disappeared around 4 a.m. June 3, 2011, near intersection of North College Ave. and West 11th Street. The case remains unsolved.

In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said the investigation remains "very active." BPD said it investigated 23 new tips in the past year, resulting in multiple interviews.

Journalist Shawn Cohen, author of the book College Girl, Missing, also says he still receives tips.

"It's been 15 years now, and even this morning I got a tip," Cohen said. "Similarly, every few days something comes in, and you know, I'll always respond and see what's there, and (there are) some good ideas and fresh information."

Read more: Book details new evidence in Lauren Spierer disappearance

Cohen added, "As long as we don't have answers, we know that there are people out there who do have them."

Cohen hopes renewed attention around the anniversary encourages anyone with information to come forward.

In a Facebook post marking the anniversary, Spierer's family said, "We will never stop searching for answers as long as we live and breathe."

The Bloomington Police Department encourages anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact investigators. People can also contact investigators or submit tips through findlauren.com.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung

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