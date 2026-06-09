Meta starts data center workforce development program in Indiana

Indianapolis is among four locations for Meta’s new workforce development program, which trains workers to build its data centers.

Meta invested $115 million to create America’s Workforce Academy , a fast-track program for skilled trades. Graduates are guaranteed a job at one of Meta’s data center construction sites, according to the company. The Boone County Economic Development Corporation is a partner of the academy.

Meta will launch the academy with pilot programs in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas. Louisiana will host the first cohort. Meta said it expects to recruit thousands of people for the program.

Meta has worked with Indiana to build data centers since 2024.Data centers in the state have sometimes faced fierce public opposition because of noise and power usage.

In February, Meta broke ground on a $10 billion data center in Lebanon . Meta claims the 1,500-acre data center will lead to 4,000 construction jobs. The company will also build a smaller, $800 million data center in Jeffersonville , anticipating about 1,200 construction workers for the site.

Meta said it will cover the cost of the four-to-five-week program, and no experience is required.